Coast Guard Rescues Two Men From Disabled Boat Near Mispillion

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - A father and son are safe and sound after being rescued from a disabled boat near the Mispillion River early Monday morning.



According to the Coast Guard, the Delaware Bay sector received a report from a 911 dispatcher Sunday around 9 p.m. that two men were overdue after going boating near the Cedar Creek boat ramp near Milford.

The Coast Guard and other agencies spent more than seven hours searching for the men and found them aboard a disabled, 20-foot, recreational boat around 4 a.m. No injuries were reported.