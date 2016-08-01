Police Offer Reward for Vandals in Dorchester County - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Offer Reward for Vandals in Dorchester County

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $1,000.00 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of people responsible for damaging road signs and other property.

Police say the incidents happened in the Elliott’s Island, Henry’s Crossroads, Steele’s Neck Rd and Griffiths Neck Road area late on July 27 or the early hours of July 28th.

Authorities say all information provided will be kept confidential.

Tips can be calls in at 410-228-2255 or at the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office web-site. 

