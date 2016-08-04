Hurlock Burglary Suspect Arrested

HURLOCK, Md. - A man suspected in three burglaries in the Hurlock area has been arrested by the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies from the Sheriff's Office, along with members of the Hurlock Police Department, arrested Wayne Maurice Jenkins, 50, of Hurlock, on Monday, Aug. 1 at a home on Williamsburg Church Road in Hurlock.

Investigators say Jenkins was wanted in connection with burglaries at Kool’s Car Wash on Sept. 13, 2015, and Russell’s Barber Shop on Oct. 29, 2015, and again on July 24, 2016.

Jenkins has been charged with five counts of second-degree burglary, seven counts of fourth-degree burglary, six counts of Theft Under $500, malicious destruction of property under $500 and trespassing. Jenkins was ordered held on $30,000 bond.