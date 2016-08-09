Caroline County Man Arrested for Assaulting His Own Mother

RIDGLEY, Md.- Deputies with the Caroline County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man accused of assaulting his own mother.

Deputies responded to a home on Holsinger Lane in Ridgley on July 25, for reports of a "domestic altercation." Deputies said that when they arrived on the scene, they they found Joshua Brent Pfleegor, 30, of Ridgley, had assaulted his mother and destroyed a car windshield.

Deputies said when they tried to arrest Pfleegor, he resisted and deputies had to use a Taser on him.

Pfleegor is facing one count each of second-degree assault, malicious destruction of property, and resisting arrest. He was seen by the District Court Commissioner and ordered held on $7,500 full cash bond.