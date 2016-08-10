2016 to be Last Year for 9/11 Memorial Motorcycle Ride

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) - Leaders of a massive, annual motorcycle procession to the three Sept. 11 crash sites say the ride Aug. 19-21 will be their last.



Founder Ted Sjurseth of Lucketts, Virginia, says he's tired of battling Maryland and Virginia police and highway agencies reluctant to block Washington-area traffic for 1,200 motorcycles.



Officials in Maryland and Virginia say they support Sept. 11 memorial events, but must maintain traffic flow in the congested region.



Sjurseth says the America's 911 Foundation is considering other fundraising options. He says the group has raised $330,000 for scholarships and $500,000 for police equipment.



The rides began in 2001, two months after hijackers crashed airlines into the Pentagon and New York's World Trade Center. Another jetliner crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, as passengers and crew fought to regain control.