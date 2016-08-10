Sussex Co. Sign Moratorium Extended; New Ordinance Proposed

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The controversial moratorium on new billboards in Sussex County is set to be extended for a second time, while the county council works to develop a new set of regulations.

At its Tuesday night meeting, the council introduced a proposed ordinance related to off-premise signs, meant to replace an ordinance approved last April.

Lynn Rogers, who owns Rogers Sign Co. in Milton, was not a fan of the old rules.

"It would have been detrimental to the sign industry, the business trying to advertise, and the future of advertising in the county," he told WBOC.

The first Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing on the proposed ordinance is scheduled for September 8th at 6 p.m. A public hearing before the county council will take place on September 20 at 1:30 p.m.

The current moratorium on new signs, which is set to expire Aug. 15, has been extended until Oct. 11. Council members said this would give them three meetings during which to discuss and enact a new ordinance.