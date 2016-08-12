Cooling Stations Open This Weekend in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. - A cooling center will be opened at the Wicomico County Civic Center on Saturday and Sunday, Aug 13th and 14th, 2016 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

No pets are permitted. Residents will need to bring their own food, beverages and medications. Anyone needing transportation to the Civic Center should call Shore Transit at 443-260-2300 (select “dispatch” option).

The Wicomico County Civic Center (Flanders Room) is located at 500 Glen Avenue Salisbury, MD 21804.

MAC Inc., Senior Center will not be open. Residents are also encouraged to go to any other public cooling spaces such as the Salisbury Mall or Wicomico County Library.

For additional information about cooling centers in Wicomico County, please call 211. For more information on heat and summer safety, please visit the Wicomico County Health Department website at www.wicomicohealth.org and follow @WicomicoHealth on Facebook and Twitter for regular updates.