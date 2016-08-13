6 People Killed in Plane Crash, Police Say

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) - State police say six people have died in a plane crash in northern Virginia.



State Police Spokeswoman Corinne Geller says in an email that six bodies were pulled from the burned wreckage of the small plane Friday.



Geller says all six people were from out of state and their bodies will go to the chief medical examiner's office in Richmond for identification. She says police will not release their names until all next of kin had been notified.



The cause of the crash is under investigation.