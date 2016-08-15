Dover PD Reminds of Proper Drug Drop Box Use

DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is reminding citizens of the proper use of the drug drop box located in the lobby of the police department.

The secured box is available 24 hours a day to citizens for the secure disposal of medications only.

In recent months, the department has received bulk disposal from businesses in Dover, as well as liquids, syringes, and other items that the box is not designed for. The Dover Police drug box is only for the disposal of non-liquid medications that citizens are looking to safely discard.

Dover Police ask that businesses and clinics follow their proper protocols for disposal of medications and that liquids and syringes are NOT disposed of at the police department.

Please visit www.dswa.com for biohazard and safe needle disposal drop off events. You may also dispose of needles following state guidelines which is to place used needles in a household container, such as a laundry detergent or bleach bottle, or a sturdy, opaque plastic container with a screw-top lid. When the container is 3/4 of the way full, seal the lid with duct tape, label "DO NOT RECYCLE" and then place it in the regular trash.

Additional info on Infectious Waste disposal can be found on DNREC's website.