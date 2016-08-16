Three People Charged in Houston Meth Lab Bust

HOUSTON, De. - The Delaware State Police Kent County Drug Unit has arrested three people after the culmination of a two week investigation into the manufacturing of Methamphetamine at a residence on Williamsville Road.

Investigators say on Monday August 15, 2016 at approximately 8:00 p.m., the Kent County Drug Unit, with the assistance of the Kent County Governors Task Force, responded to the 2000 block of Williamsville Road in order to conduct a probation administrative warrant in response to an on-going investigation into the manufacturing of meth at the house.

Troopers say Upon arrival, Brian L. McGinnis, 30, Linda A. Walsh, 52, and Barry D. Lituski, 58, all of that address, were taken into custody without incident. Upon conducting a search of the property, detectives located equipment and component mixtures of the manufacturing stages of Meth along with key ingredients in making the drug, as well as 1.09 grams of Methamphetamine.

All three were transported to Troop 3 in Camden where they were each charged with Operating a Clandestine Laboratory, and Conspiracy 2nd.

Brian McGinnis was additionally charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was arraigned at JP7 and committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $12,100.00 secured bond.

Barry Lituski was arraigned at JP7 and committed to JTVCC on $2,500.00 secured bond. Linda Walsh was arraigned and released on $3,000.00 unsecured bond.

No evacuations were ordered as it was determined that there was no immediate hazard to nearby residents. DNREC also responded to the residence to assisted with the search and containment of the combustible substances.