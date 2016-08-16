Dover Motorcycle Officer Hit by Car

DOVER, De. - A Dover Police Motorcycle Officer was injured as a result of an accident on Tuesday afternoon.

Dover Police say the officer, an 8-year-veteran of the department, was traveling eastbound on West Water Street,approaching the S. New Street intersection when a white Acura was stopped on S. New Street, facing northbound. The female driver then pulled out in front of the Dover Police officer.

Officials say the officer suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision and is being treated at a nearby medical facility and is expected to be released.