Gov. Hogan Pledges $1 Million to Sexual Assault Victims

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is pledging at least $1 million in grants to help groups that serve victims of sexual assault in Baltimore after the Justice Department found the police department's responses to sexual assault "grossly inadequate."



The Republican governor said Thursday that the money represents immediate action to improve services to victims.



The Justice Department sharply criticized Baltimore police for their handling of sexual assault in part of a report released last week that focused on police discrimination against blacks and repeated use of excessive force.



Hogan also announced $500,000 to keep a violence-intervention initiative in the city known as Safe Streets operating through January, when a new mayor will be able to develop a long-term sustainability plan.