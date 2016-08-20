More Maryland Medical Marijuana Finalists to be Announced

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) - Maryland's medical marijuana commission next week will be releasing the rankings of top applicants to become growers and processors.



Patrick Jameson, the commission's director, made the announcement Saturday during a panel discussion at a local government convention.



The commission already has named the top 15 growers and 15 processors now on the path to get be licensed.



Jamison says the commission will release names of the top 20 growers and top 30 processors.



That's significant, because if any of the top 15 applicants fail to get licensed, others will be eligible according to rank. Also, two applicants initially in the top 15 were bumped to spots 16 and 17 to better represent geographic diversity. Applicants that placed in the 21st and 20th spots were moved to 14 and 15.