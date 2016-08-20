Troopers Searching for Suspects in Bridgeville Robbery

BRIDGEVILLE, De. - The Delaware State Police are currently investigating the strong arm robbery of a man and woman that happened last night in a mobile home park east of Bridgeville.

Troopers say the incident happened on Friday, August 19, 2016, at approximately 8:33 p.m., in the area of 1st Street in the Walkers Mill Mobile Home Park, Bridgeville.

Investigators say a man and a woman, along with her two children were walking through the neighborhood when they were confronted by four black males on bicycles. They say two of the suspects grabbed the adult female victim and threw her to the ground, while the other two suspects began to punch the male victim in front of the victim’s children.

Troopers say the suspects then forcibly removed a wallet from the male victim and took the female victims cellular phone and fled the area on their bicycles. Both victims were uninjured. Troopers conducted a search of the surrounding area as well as a neighborhood canvas which did not locate the suspects.

Delaware State Police say the four suspects were described as black males. One of the suspects was described as approximately 5’10” tall, approximately 20 years old with an average build wearing a t-shirt. Second suspect described as approximately 5’08” tall, with a heavier build, between 16 to 18 years of age. No further physical or clothing description is available on the other two black males.

If anyone has any information in reference to this incident they are asked to contact Detective D. Cathell at 302-752-3793 or Troop 4, Georgetown, at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."