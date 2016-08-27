Portable Meth Lab Discovered in Felton

FELTON, Del. – Troopers uncovered a one-pot meth lab upon while conducting a drug investigation south of Felton.

Police say the preliminary investigation has determined the incident occurred around 6:52 a.m. Friday August 26, 2016, as troopers were dispatched to the location in the 5,000 block of Little Mastens Corner Road to investigate a domestic related complaint. Upon arrival, troopers found Lawrence D. Grimm had initially barricaded himself in a bathroom. He was later taken into custody without incident. At that time, it was determined that he had discarded an active one-pot meth bottle in a trash can outside the residence prior to troopers arriving to the residence.

Police say upon taking the Grimm into custody, the active one pot meth bottle began to smoke. The residence was subsequently evacuated and scene secured until the arrival of the Delaware State Police Kent County Drug Unit, Governor’s Task Force, Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC), and the Felton Community Fire Company who responded to assist with the investigation. A search was conducted which revealed equipment and component mixtures of the manufacturing stages of Meth along with key ingredients in making the drug.

Lawrence D. Grimm, 37 of Felton, was transported to Troop 3 in Camden where he was charged with Operating a Clandestine Lab and Possession of Schedule IV pills. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on a $11,000.00 secured bond.