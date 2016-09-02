Artillery Park Opened at Fort Miles in Cape Henlopen State Park - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Artillery Park Opened at Fort Miles in Cape Henlopen State Park

Posted: Updated:
About 100 people gathered Fort Miles for the Ribbon Cutting on Friday morning (Source: Evan Koslof) About 100 people gathered Fort Miles for the Ribbon Cutting on Friday morning (Source: Evan Koslof)
Veteran Bob Sauppee (R) speaking with Delaware Sen. Tom Carper (L) (Source: Evan Koslof) Veteran Bob Sauppee (R) speaking with Delaware Sen. Tom Carper (L) (Source: Evan Koslof)

LEWES, Del. - At the Cape Henlopen State Park on Friday morning, it was all about the past and the future. More than 100 people gathered to commemorate the 71st anniversary of the Japanese surrender aboard the USS Missouri, and to celebrate the ribbon cutting of the brand new Artillery Park at Fort Miles. 

The park consists of various World War Two artillery, including the massive “Mighty Mo” gun, which was one of nine aboard the USS Missouri. The gun barrel alone weighs in at 116 tons, and is 66 feet long. 

Director of Delaware State Parks, Ray Bivens, said the park will not only boost tourism in the area, but also it will “put Delaware on the map,” in regards to World War Two history. 

"Tourism is very important,” he said. "And this is a site that you can come to when it’s raining. You can come when it’s winter. You can come on a weekend, you can come in the day. This is a site that every school child should have the chance to come experience. When you learn about something in a textbook, it doesn’t become real until you get to touch it and really feel and hear the emotion of that time.” 

At the event, Bob Sauppee, a veteran who served on the USS Missouri on that historic day 71 years ago, was given the opportunity to speak. He said it was a great honor to be invited to the event. 

“It’s funny how at my age,” he said. "I forget everything. But I remember that day… The biggest thing I remember is 'tomorrow we’re going to go home.' And that was a big thing for a lot of us.” 

The “Mighty Mo" was saved by the Fort Miles Historical Association, before it was set to be turned into scrap, and was sent to Lewes by barge and rail. In order to do this, the association raised more than $100,000 in private donations and grants. 

“With ‘Mighty Mo’s’ gun as the centerpiece,” said Association President Gary Wray. “The Artillery Park is the largest exhibit of its kind in the country. The Fort Miles Museum, when completed, will be the best World War II museum inside a World War II facility in the U.S.”

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Man Catches Greenwood Teen Falling From Park Ride: 'It's OK to Let go'

    Man Catches Greenwood Teen Falling From Park Ride: 'It's OK to Let go'

    Monday, June 26 2017 8:06 AM EDT2017-06-26 12:06:33 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 8:09 AM EDT2017-06-26 12:09:11 GMT

    A 14-year-old girl from Greenwood, Delaware fell about 25 feet from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, tumbling into a crowd of park guests and employees gathered below to catch her before she hit the ground.

    More

    A 14-year-old girl from Greenwood, Delaware fell about 25 feet from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, tumbling into a crowd of park guests and employees gathered below to catch her before she hit the ground.

    More

  • Three Young Boys Hurt in Dover Rollover Crash

    Three Young Boys Hurt in Dover Rollover Crash

    Monday, June 12 2017 11:25 AM EDT2017-06-12 15:25:03 GMT
    Monday, June 12 2017 11:34 AM EDT2017-06-12 15:34:04 GMT
    (Photo Credit: MGN)(Photo Credit: MGN)

    Three children are hurt, one critically, after a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening in Dover. 

    More

    Three young boys were hurt - one critically - after a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening in Dover. 

    More

  • DSP Searching for Suspects in Felton Armed Robbery

    Monday, June 26 2017 7:27 AM EDT2017-06-26 11:27:53 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 7:30 AM EDT2017-06-26 11:30:44 GMT

    Delaware State Police are investigating the armed robbery of a Felton area gas station. 

    More

    Delaware State Police are investigating the armed robbery of a Felton area gas station. 

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Delaware Girl Falls From Six Flags Ride

    Delaware Girl Falls From Six Flags Ride

    Sunday, June 25 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-06-25 21:13:57 GMT
    Sunday, June 25 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-06-25 21:13:57 GMT
    A Delawre girl is seen falling from a ride at Six Flags Great Escape in Queensbury, New York.A Delawre girl is seen falling from a ride at Six Flags Great Escape in Queensbury, New York.

    A teenager fell about 25 feet from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, falling into a crowd of park guests and employees who had gathered to catch her. 

    More

    A teenager fell about 25 feet from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, falling into a crowd of park guests and employees who had gathered to catch her. 

    More

  • Georgetown Man Arrested After Stabbing Girlfriend

    Georgetown Man Arrested After Stabbing Girlfriend

    Sunday, June 25 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-06-26 01:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, June 25 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-06-26 01:34:26 GMT
    A Georgetown man was arrested after stabbing his girlfriend in the chest.A Georgetown man was arrested after stabbing his girlfriend in the chest.

    A Georgetown man has been arrested after stabbing his girlfriend in the chest, according to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department. 

    More

    A Georgetown man has been arrested after stabbing his girlfriend in the chest, according to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department. 

    More

  • One Killed in Kent County Apartment Fire

    One Killed in Kent County Apartment Fire

    Monday, June 26 2017 4:40 AM EDT2017-06-26 08:40:33 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 4:40 AM EDT2017-06-26 08:40:33 GMT

    The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating an apartment fire that killed one person and injured another. 

    More

    The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating an apartment fire that killed one person and injured another. 

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • City of Salisbury Celebrates the Life of Brooke Mulford

    City of Salisbury Celebrates the Life of Brooke Mulford

    The City of Salisbury celebrated the life of 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Friday night.

    Hundreds of balloons were released into the sky from James Bennett High School Friday night in honor of Brooke Mulford.

    Brooke battled neuroblastoma for nearly 8 years and passed away on June 12th.

    More

    The City of Salisbury celebrated the life of 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Friday night.

    Hundreds of balloons were released into the sky from James Bennett High School Friday night in honor of Brooke Mulford.

    Brooke battled neuroblastoma for nearly 8 years and passed away on June 12th.

    More

  • Caesar Rodney School District Brings Free Meals to Kids With New Bus

    Caesar Rodney School District Brings Free Meals to Kids With New Bus

    This summer, the Caesar Rodney School District is bringing meals to students with the use of a "Lunch Bus" that travels to a number of locations on weekdays. It serves kids and teenagers who are 18 years old or younger, even if they're not students in the district.

    More

    This summer, the Caesar Rodney School District is bringing meals to students with the use of a "Lunch Bus" that travels to a number of locations on weekdays. It serves kids and teenagers who are 18 years old or younger, even if they're not students in the district.

    More

  • Woman Stabbed to Death Outside Hospital on Virginia's Eastern Shore

    Woman Stabbed to Death Outside Hospital on Virginia's Eastern Shore

    Authorities say a woman was stabbed to death outside a hospital in Northampton County on Virginia's Eastern Shore. Northampton County Sheriff David L. Doughty Jr. says 42-year-old Shelli L. Crockett of Keller, Virginia, died after being attacked Monday morning during a domestic dispute in a parking lot outside Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Nassawadox.

    More

    Authorities say a woman was stabbed to death outside a hospital in Northampton County on Virginia's Eastern Shore. Northampton County Sheriff David L. Doughty Jr. says 42-year-old Shelli L. Crockett of Keller, Virginia, died after being attacked Monday morning during a domestic dispute in a parking lot outside Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Nassawadox.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices