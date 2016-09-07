Study Hopes to Fix Smith Island Flooding

SMITH ISLAND, Md. (AP) - Somerset County officials are hoping that a new study can identify ways to alleviate Smith Island's flooding problem.



On Tuesday, Somerset County Commissioners awarded a contract to A. Morton Thomas & Associates to undertake a drainage study of the island.



County Planning Director Gary Pusey says the engineering firm will survey the island and identify areas that don't drain well, including ditches and culverts, and then make suggestions for improvements.



The study will cost $47,630, which the county will pay with a grant from the Department of Natural Resources. Engineers are expected to begin the study in October and present a report in March.