Troopers Investigating Crash Near Cheswold

Cheswold, Del.- The Delaware State Police are currently investigating a serious crash that happened Tuesday afternoon south of Cheswold.

Troopers say the crash happened around 12:12 p.m. when Eugene Capstick, 66 of Pennsylvania, was driving a a 2005 Chrysler Town and Country minivan northbound on SR 1 in the left lane south of Cheswold near Simms Woods Road.

Investigators say Capstick hit his brakes when an unknown vehicle passed him in the right lane and pulled in front of him. As Capstick's minivan slowed, it lost control and veered into the center grassy median and then reentered the northbound lane of SR 1 in a north east direction across the northbound lanes. The vehicle exited the east side of the road on a grassy shoulder and traveled down a slight embankment before striking several trees on the right passenger side door before coming to a stop.

Troopers say Capstick was not injured, but his passenger, Candace Capstick, 66 of Pennsylvania, was treated at the scene and then transported by the Delaware State Police Aviation Unit to the Christiana Hospital Trauma Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was not issued a ticket and The Delaware State Police are continuing their investigation into this incident.

SR 1 northbound in the area of the crash was impacted for approximately one hour as the crash was investigated and cleared.