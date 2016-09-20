Salisbury Man Arrested After Setting Girlfriend's Clothes on Fire

SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff's Department says deputies arrested a man Monday morning after finding his girlfriend's clothes on fire in the driveway of a home in Salisbury.

A deputy responded to reports of a disturbance at a home in the 1000 block of Nevins Place and, upon arrival, saw a pile of clothing on fire in the driveway.

During the subsequent investigation, the deputy determined that Kevin Lawrence, 50, Salisbury, set his girlfriend’s clothes on fire following an argument between the two. According to the girlfriend, the argument began the night before after Lawrence brought home a woman she described as "a woman of ill repute."

The deputy arrested Lawrence and transported him to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Lawrence in the Detention Center in lieu of $10,000.00 bond.