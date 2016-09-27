Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Dropped Against Former Sussex Councilman

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Attorneys have agreed to dismiss a lawsuit in which a young woman claims she was repeatedly sexually abused by a former Republican Sussex County councilman.



A stipulation of dismissal was filed Tuesday in Kent County Superior Court in a civil action filed against Vance Phillips by Katelynn Breana Dunlap.



Dunlap claimed Phillips repeatedly sexually assaulted her after encouraging her to become involved in politics. The lawsuit alleged that he forced sex on her several times starting in May 2011, a few weeks after she turned 18, and included graphic details involving bondage and sex toys during alleged encounters in Kent and Sussex counties.



The complaint also says Phillips warned Dunlap not to tell anyone, boasting he was "a powerful politician with lots of power over the courts and judges."