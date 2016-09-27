Social Media Help Ocean City Police Catch Theft Suspect

OCEAN CITY, Md.– Thanks to tips posted on a Facebook group for Ocean City locals, police say they were able to quickly identify and charge an Ocean City man with theft from a downtown pub.

Ocean City police said that shortly before 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, officers responded to Pickle’s Pub for a report of a theft. The owner said that a backpack containing items valued at over $1,000 was stolen while he was preoccupied for a very short time.

After reviewing surveillance footage, the owner posted an image of the suspect on a Facebook group for local Ocean City residents which resulted in a number of tips from citizens. Officers reviewed these tips and through their investigation were able to charge Robert C. Jackson, 51, of Ocean City, with the theft on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Ocean City police have charged Jackson with theft of $1,000 to $10,000. Jackson was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and released on personal recognizance.