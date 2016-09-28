Police: Dagsboro Couple Uses Kids to Help Shoplift

MILLSBORO, Del.- Millsboro police officers have arrested a Dagsboro couple for endangering a child as well as shoplifting from BJ's Wholesale Club.

Police said that shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, officers responded to BJ's for reports of an attempted shoplifting complaint.

When oficers arrived at the storethey made contact with an employee who said she witnessed a couple hiding merchandise in a shopping cart. According to police, the witness explained the couple placed a jacket on top of the items, and that they also had their children sit on the jacket to further hide the merchandise.

Investigators said that when the employee confronted the couple, Amy Hall, 28, of Dagsboro, pushed the employee. The couple then tried to leave the store and was confronted by another employee, according to police. Investigators said David Hall, 28, of Dagsboro, pushed the second employee out of the way and the couple took off in their vehicle.

Witnesses told police the Hall's fled with the merchandise and the children. Witnesses were able to gather the registration number of the suspect vehicle and provide a description of the male and female suspect matching the registered owner of the suspect vehicle.

On Sept. 28 warrants were drafted for David Hall and Amy Hall charging them with second-degree robbery, shoplifting, second-degree conspiracy and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. On Wednesday afternoon both suspects were taken into custody in the Lewes area by Delaware State Police.

Both suspects were turned over to the Millsboro Police Department for processing, and were held in default of a $5,000 secured bond.