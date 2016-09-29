Fire Burns Building in Wicomico County

EDEN, Md.- A wood-framed building was found burning in the 3600 block of Stockyard Road in Eden on Thursday.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office, 15 Fruitland volunteer firefighters responded to the site at around 6 a.m. The fire damaged upwards of $45,000 worth of property. Authorities ruled the fire as accidental and said it was sparked as a result of an electrical failure.

Six firefighters were treated and released for minor injuries, investigators said.