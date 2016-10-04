Company Files Protest Against MD Lottery Director

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - A company already protesting the Maryland lottery's recommendation on a $262 million contract has filed a second protest specifically aimed at the lottery director.



IGT Global Solutions Corp. filed the protest this week. It cites lottery Director Gordon Medenica's internal email to staff about IGT's protest against a recommendation to award the contract to a rival company.



Medenica defended choosing the most expensive of three contracts by saying its technical criteria "is vastly more important" than the cost. IGT contends it would have structured its proposal differently, if it had known that.



IGT says Medenica's response shows how he expects the procurement officer to rule on the protest. Medenica last week described IGT's protest as an "attempt by the losing bidders to bring political pressure to an ongoing procurement process."