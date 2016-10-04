Suspects Sought after Robbery in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, De- Delaware State Police have released surveillance photos connected to a robbery that occurred at the 'Leather Central' store in Rehoboth Beach. Authorities say the robbery occurred at approximately 8:41 p.m. on Saturday, October 2. Police say the suspect entered the store, armed with a handgun, and demanded money from the store clerk. The clerk complied, and suspect then fled in an unknown direction; no injuries were reported.

Authorities say the man was described as being African-American, roughly 5-foot-8-inches, and was seen wearing a dark colored sweatshirt and white sneakers. Police say another suspect may have been involved in the robbery. He is described as also being an African-American male, wearing a red baseball hat and a dark colored sweatshirt.

If anyone has reference to either of the suspects, or the incident, they are asked to call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or send an anonymous text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."