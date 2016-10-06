UPDATE: Arrest Made in Music Equipment Theft Case

DOVER, De- The Dover Police Department have arrested and charged twenty-six year old Craig Coleman in the burglary and theft of music equipment from Victory Crusade Worship Center in Dover, Delaware on September 27th.

Authorities say that once officers found out that Coleman was attempting to sell the stolen equipment, he was arrest. Coleman was sent to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center with a $7,000 bond.

Police say Coleman was charged with: third degree burglary, criminal mischief, possession of burglar tools and theft of over $1,500 in stolen equipment.