Police Investigating Strong Arm Robbery in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. -The Delaware State Police are currently investigating a strong arm robbery which occurred at the Canby Shopping Center, in Wilmington, Delaware.

Police say the incident occurred on Tuesday, October 4, 2016, at approximately 7 a.m. A 62-year-old woman walked behind the shopping center, and stated heading towards the neighboring Walgreens.

Authorities say that a small, green, four door sedan stopped next to her and a suspect got out of the car, grabbed the woman and pushed her to the ground. The suspect then removed the woman's jacket and rummaged through the pockets before throwing the jacket towards a nearby dumpsters. The suspect also started to search the woman as she was kicking and yelling for the suspect to stop.

Officers say a second suspect was driving the vehicle yet remained in the vehicle while the robbery was occurring. Both suspects were able to flee the scene. The victim was not injured.

The first suspect is described as a white male in his 20’s, approximately 5’9″-6’0″ tall, thin build, short light brown hair, wearing a white t-shirt. The second suspect, the driver, was only described as a black male in his 20’s wearing shorts.

If anyone has any information in reference to this incident they are asked to contact the Robbery Unit at Troop 2, Glasgow, at 302-365-8566 or contact the Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.