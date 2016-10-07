Top MD Prosecutors Oppose New Trial in "Serial" Case

BALTIMORE (AP) - Most of Maryland's top prosecutors are opposing a new trial granted to a man whose murder conviction was examined in the "Serial" podcast.



The state's attorneys signed on to a friend of the court brief calling Adnan Syed's successful appeal "meritless" and saying the "sensational attention" surrounding his case led to an improper ruling. The amicus brief is signed by the elected state's attorneys of every Maryland county, except Baltimore city and county and Cecil County, where the original prosecutor now works.



Syed was convicted of murdering his former high school girlfriend Hae Min Lee in 1999 and burying her in a Baltimore park. The Attorney General's Office is appealing the ruling granting a new trial in the Maryland Court of Special Appeals.