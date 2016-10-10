Antares Rocket Launch Pushed to Friday

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. - The first Antares rocket launch since one exploded on the launch pad two years ago has been pushed back again.

Orbital ATK has moved the launch of the OA-5 CRS mission from Thursday, October 13 to Friday, October 14.

The updated schedule now includes roll-out of the Antares rocket to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport launch pad on Wednesday, October 12. Liftoff of the Antares rocket on October 14 is planned for 8:51 p.m., with the rendezvous of the “S.S. Alan Poindexter” Cygnus cargo logistics spacecraft with the International Space Station expected at approximately 6:05 a.m. on Monday, October 17.

Wallops Island officials say the Antares and Cygnus team encountered and resolved a minor vehicle processing issue over the weekend which, together with time spent on contingency planning for Hurricane Matthew, necessitated the one-day slip.

The updated schedule is still subject to the completion of all remaining pre-launch testing and operational activities, as well as acceptable weather conditions prior to and during launch operations.