Dover Traffic Stop Leads to Heroin Bust

DOVER, Del.- The Delaware State Police have arrested two men after a traffic stop outside of Dover turned into a major drug bust.

The incident occurred on Sunday, Oct 9. Police say the trooper pulled over a car that was headed southbound on Route 1, near the Dover toll plaza.

Authorities say the car was originally pulled over for speeding but after speaking with the men and smelling a faint smell of marijuana, the trooper requested that the two men get out of the car.

Police say that after searching the vehicle, the officer found a total of 910 bags of heroin, weighing out to 13.65 grams.

The driver, Roman Wiltbank of Dover, and a front seat passenger, De’von G. Walker also of Dover, were taken to Troop 3 where they were charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin, Possession of Heroin, Second degree Conspiracy, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Wiltbank was also charged with Speeding and Failure to have Insurance Identification in Possession.

Both men were arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to James T. Vaugh Correctional Center on $41,100.00 and $40,550.00 secured bonds.