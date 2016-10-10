Delaware State Police Searching for Domestic Assault Suspect

SEAFORD, Del.- The Delaware State Police are asking for help in locating a man wanted in connection with a domestic assault.

The incident took place on Wednesday, Oct 5 at around 11:30 p.m. Troopers were called to the Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford in response to a domestic assault. Troopers say the victim received a gash to his upper torso after, officers say, a physical altercation had occurred in the 24,000 block of King Road, in Seaford.

The suspect, Leslie Williams, of Seaford, confronted the victim over him allegedly contacting Williams girlfriend. During the altercation the suspect assaulted the victim and then fled from the scene. The victim was able to get a hold of relative who then drove him to the Nanticoke Memorial Hospital.

Officials say warrants have been obtained for Williams for Assault 1st degree, Possession of a Deadly Weapon During Commission of a Felony, and Breech of Release. The suspect also has an active no contact order with his girlfriend, prohibiting him from having contact with her or being at her residence.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Leslie Williams they are asked to contact Detective J. Jones at 302-752- 3795 or Troop 5 at 302-337-1090. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."