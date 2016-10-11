Man Arrested for Robbing Restaurant in Crisfield

CRISFIELD, Md. - On Oct 9 at approximately 2 a.m., officials say the Nachyo Taco Restaurant on 930 W. Main Street in Crisfield was broken into, with $1,000 worth of tools stolen. The Crisfield Police Department was notified the next day and began investigating the burglary.

After an intensive investigation, Crisfield Police Department arrested Rasoul Balal Pasha of Crisfield; he has been known to go by multiple other names including Richard Dantzler, Lawrence Davis, Ra Pasha, Rasqul Pasha.

Pasha has been charged with Burglary in the Second and Fourth Degree, Malicious Destruction of Property, Theft less than $1000 and Theft less than $100.

Authorities say that Pasha also has an extensive criminal history that includes Attempt 1st Degree Murder, Armed Robbery, Assault, Indecent Exposure, Handgun Violations, Burglary, and Thefts etc.

Police say Pasha was on probation for a year and a half after being arrested by the Crisfield Police Department on drug charges. He is now awaiting bail from the Somerset County Court Commissioner’s Office.