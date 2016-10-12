Maryland State Troopers Find Counterfeit Cash in Princess Anne - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland State Troopers Find Counterfeit Cash in Princess Anne

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - On Oct. 11, Maryland State Troopers responded to two separate reports in which counterfeit currency had reportedly been used. It was also learned that the Princess Anne Police Department, along with the Crisfield Police Department, had also received several reports from local businesses saying that more counterfeit currency was attempted to be used for purchases.

Officials say investigators from the Maryland State Police discovered that approximately $1,000 dollars in counterfeit fifty and twenty dollar bills were produced.

Troopers say they were able to identify the US Currency that was passed as having the following denominations and serial numbers;

$50 Bill MB80725090A

$20 Bill ML57295508H

$20 Bill JE21438689C

$20 Bill MB05511656G

Any local businesses in possession of the listed counterfeit currency or anyone with information about this investigation can contact Carl Tyler from The Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack Criminal Enforcement Division at 443-260-3700.

