Harrington Man Arrested for Shoplifting and Theft

HARRINGTON, Del.- On Oct 11, the Harrington Police Department arrested thirty-six-year-old Jeremy J. Jensen on shoplifting charges.

Harrington police were sent to the Walgreens on South DuPont Highway for a report of a shoplifting. Police were advised that a man, later identified as Jensen, entered the store and concealed property before being confronted by store employees.

Jensen then left the Walgreens but returned later and attempted to returned boxes that had weights placed in them, instead of the original products.

Authorities say officers were able to review surveillance video from the night and were immediately able to identify Jensen as the suspect due to several previous incidents Jensen had with Harrington police officers.

Officers say they then went to Jensen's residence on Delaware Ave. in Harrington where they took him into custody without incident.