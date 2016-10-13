Updated: Gold Alert Canceled for Lewes Woman Reported as MIssing

LEWES, Del.- Delaware State Police have canceled a Gold Alert issued for a 27-year-old Lewes woman reported as missing.

Troopers said shortly Thursday morning that Holly Kline has been located and is in good condition.

Police issued a Gold Alert for Kline after she had not been heard from since Wednesday afternoon after she left her home. When the Gold Alert was issued, police said there was a concern for Kline’s safety and welfare as troopers had been unable to make contact with her after attempts were made to locate her have been unsuccessful.