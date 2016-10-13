Milford Police Arrest Man for Domestic Altercation

MILFORD, Del. - On Oct. 10 around 9:07 p.m. an officer on patrol in the 100 block of Park Avenue in Milford noticed two vehicles exiting a parking lot in the area. Surrounding the vehicles was a considerable amount of glass in the area where one of the two cars were parked.

Authorities say the officer made contact with the driver of one of the cars and learned an altercation had taken place prior to the officers arrival.

Police say a twenty-five-year-old Lincoln man, later identified as Vontrell Bibbins, had damaged the window of one of the vehicles and would not allow it's occupants to exit. Police say Bibbins also made comments which caused the victims to fear for their immediate safety.

Authorities report that as the responding officer was speaking to the victims, Bibbins, interjected into the conversation and was taken into custody without incident.

Bibbins was charged with two counts of Unlawful Imprisonment in the 2nd degree, two counts of Reckless Endangering, Terroristic Threatening, Menacing, Criminal Mischief, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Mr. Bibbins was arraigned at JP Court #3 in Georgetown, where bail was set $5,500.00 unsecured, along with a no contact order with the victims in this case.