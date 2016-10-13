MSP Searching for Suspects in Parsonsburg Thefts

PARSONSBURG, Md. - Maryland State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two theft suspects.

On September 21, troopers began investigating a series of complaints involving the theft of property from vehicles in the Parsonsburg, Maryland area.

Investigators say the property stolen included wallets, Social Security cards, credit cards, and a young child’s very prized Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles backpack.

Through further investigation, it was found the suspects used one of the recently stolen credit cards at the Wal-Mart located at 2702 N. Salisbury Boulevard, Salisbury, Maryland.

Surveillance footage showed the suspects completing a transaction with the stolen card.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Maryland State Police at the Salisbury Barrack at (410) 749-3101.