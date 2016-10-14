Maryland Ranks 31st in Accidental Shootings Involving Children

HAGERTOWN, Md. (AP) - An investigation by The Associated Press and USA TODAY Network shows that Maryland ranked 31st nationally in the number accidental shootings involving children over a 2 1/2-year period.



Friday's report shows 11 such incidents in Maryland from Jan. 1, 2014, through June 30 of this year. Nine children suffered nonfatal injuries and two were killed - a 4-year-old boy in Baltimore last January and a 17-year-old girl in Annapolis last June.



The numbers work out to 1.8 shootings per million residents. That puts Maryland 37th nationally in incidents per capita.



The investigation shows that accidental shootings claimed the lives of more than 320 minors and more than 30 adults nationwide.



The investigation used information collected by the nonpartisan research group Gun Violence Archive, plus news reports and public sources.