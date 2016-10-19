Gov. Markell Announces New DE Open Data Portal

DOVER, Del. (AP) - The governor of Delaware is unveiling the state's new open data portal to give people raw statistics and other information about the Delaware.



Gov. Jack Markell is unveiling the data Wednesday evening. The information has been collected by state agencies and will include information such as traffic, state contracts, cancer mortality rates and even the most popular baby names in the state.



Markell says the open data portal will save time for citizens searching for information. He says the project is part of his efforts to increase government transparency.



The information will be accessible on data.delaware.gov.