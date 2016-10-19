Major Traffic Pattern Change for US 13 Salisbury Bypass

SALISBURY, Md. - The first of four major traffic shifts for the US 13 Salisbury Bypass, 11-bridge rehabilitation project will take place on Monday, Oct 24.

According to a press release, the Maryland State Highway Administration (SHA) will use median and ramp crossovers, concrete barriers and signs to redirect traffic on the US 13 northbound route to the US 13 southbound side, before the US 50 interchange.

This two-directional flow will continue beyond the Norfolk Southern railroad overpass where northbound US 13 traffic will cross back over the median and resume normal flow. All ramp traffic will remain unchanged.

The shift will allow crews to begin construction of the US 13 northbound bridges over US 50, and MD 346 (Old Ocean City Road), as well as the railroad.

Officials say the second phase of the project is planned to begin in November. SHA will send northbound US 13 traffic into bidirectional flow slightly further south, using a median crossover just south of Parker Pond (reference video). This will allow work to begin on the northbound US 13 bridges over Parker Pond and MD 350 (Mt. Hermon Road).

In May, SHA will return US 13 to normal flow north of US 50 in anticipation of heavy summer beach traffic.

From October 2017 until May 2018, traffic will run in two directions on the northbound lanes to accommodate construction of the southbound bridges. All work is expected be completed by summer 2018.

Speed limits through the work zone will be reduced from 65 to 55 mph. For more information about the project, please click here.

Every day, 36,225 vehicles travel the bypass and this volume is expected to reach 53,000 by 2035. The bypass is a major beach route with traffic increasing 15 percent during the summer.

While SHA and its transportation partners work hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones, each driver needs to actively monitor their driving styles to help prevent crashes. Stay alert and look for reduced speed limits, narrow driving lanes and highway workers. Slow down and don’t follow too closely. Work Zone Safety is in Your Hands.

SHA awarded the construction contract to Corman Construction of Annapolis Junction. A complete listing of current SHA projects is included in e-Road Ready 2016, the online brochure. Maryland drivers can get status updates before they start driving by calling 511 or visiting www.md511.org for live traffic updates, including construction delays and lane closures.

Those who have questions about this project may contact the SHA District 1 Office at 410-677-4000.

To see the first WBOC article on the bypass construction, please click here.