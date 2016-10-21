Salisbury Man Arrested for Rape on Center Street

SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury Police say officers arrested a man after an investigation into a sexual assault.

Investigators say on Thursday, October 20th, officer responded to the 200 block of Center Street where a 22 year old woman said she was sexually assaulted by an unknown man, later identified as Charles Griffen, who then fled the scene before police arrived.

Salisbury PD says the woman was walking on Center Street when she was approached by the suspect, who she said was armed with a knife. The suspect then forced her behind a home and sexually assaulted her.

The woman was able to get away and call 911. Officers patrolling in the area quickly responded and were able to get a description of the suspect out to other officer. A police K-9 Unit was able to track the suspect and arrest him.

Police have charged Charles Joseph Griffen, 33, of Salisbury, MD, with 1st degree rape, wear and carry a deadly weapon, assault 1st and 2nd, reckless endangerment, false imprisonment and kidnapping.

As detectives continue this investigation, Salisbury Police Department is requesting anyone with information concerning this incident to contact the Salisbury Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (410)548-3113 or Crime Solvers (410)548-1776.