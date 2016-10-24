Dover PD Investigating Weekend Homicide

DOVER, Del. The Dover Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 31-year-old man that happened late on Sunday night.

Police say around 10:25PM, officers responded to the alley in the 500 Block of River Road following a 911 call that several gunshots were heard. Several minutes later, Kent General Hospital notified police to report that John T. William, of Magnolia, DE, was dropped off at the main entrance to the hospital with two gunshot wounds by two unknown persons. William was later pronounced deceased at Kent General Hospital.

Dover P.D. says the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or on-line at www.tipsubmit.com or through the Dover Police Department MyPD Mobile App