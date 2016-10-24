Dover PD Investigating Robbery at Pine Grove Apts.

DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened on Saturday night in Pine Grove Apartments.

Police say a 42 year old man arrived at Pine Grove Apartments after a co-worker called and asked for a ride. When he arrived at the C Building, he was told to walk inside by a man who was standing out front. Once inside, the victim was pushed down the steps to the laundry room, where another suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money.

The victim was then punched in the head several times by both suspects as they took an undisclosed amount of money from his pockets. Both suspects then fled out of the front door to the building.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or on-line at www.tipsubmit.com or through the Dover Police Department MyPD Mobile App.