Beloved Assistant Principal Passes Away in Wicomico County

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - The Wicomico County Board of Education and Wicomico County Public Schools are deeply saddened to share the news of the untimely passing of “David” Allen Miles.

The board has said that Assistant Principal Miles was a beloved administrator in several schools, including James M. Bennett High School, and share their heartfelt condolences with his family, colleagues, and students.

Support will be available for staff and students at James M. Bennett High School. Staff members were given the sad news after dismissal, and school families will receive a call informing them of his passing.

Mr. Miles, who was forty-five, was a 1989 graduate of James M. Bennett High. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Bowie State University in 1993, and a master’s degree in Divinity from Virginia Union University in 2001.

While a staff member with Baltimore City Public Schools, Mr. Miles took part in the Resident Teacher Program, taking education classes through the College of Notre Dame and Howard University. He earned his Administrator I endorsement through the University of Phoenix.

Wicomico County Public Schools welcomed Mr. Miles in 2007, as a Social Studies teacher at Choices Academy. He went on to serve as Dean of Students at Choices in 2009 and later at Bennett Middle School in 2012.

Finally, he was named an Assistant Principal of Wicomico High in 2014, and became an Assistant Principal at James M. Bennett High in 2016.