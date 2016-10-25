Maryland Lawmakers Meet to Discuss Budget - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Lawmakers Meet to Discuss Budget

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Maryland lawmakers will be getting a briefing on the state budget.
    
Analysts with the Department of Legislative Services will give an overview on Tuesday in Annapolis. They'll be speaking to lawmakers who are on legislative committees that focus on financial issues.
    
Last month, Maryland officials revised state revenue projections down by $365 million for the current fiscal year. They also reduced revenue projections for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, by $418 million. The downward revisions reflect less-than-expected tax collections due to a sluggish economy.

