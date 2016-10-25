Delaware Police on DUI Patrol Halloween Weekend

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Authorities say Delaware police will be out in force this weekend in an effort to crack down on drunken driving.



State highway safety officials say more than 100 police officers will gather in Wilmington, Bear, Dover, Rehoboth Beach and Seaford to conduct checkpoints. Police will be conducting checkpoints in five different locations: two in New Castle County, two in Sussex County and one in Kent County.



Officials say two similar checkpoint operations, in July and September, resulted in 28 DUI arrests.



Authorities say there have been 34 deaths attributed to impaired-driving in Delaware so far this year, and more than 3,200 DUI arrests.