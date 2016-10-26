Berlin Man Dies in Crash on Worcester Hwy

BERLIN, Md.- The Worcester County Sheriff's Office says an 81-year-old man died Tuesday after crashing his car on Worcester Highway in Showell.

Investigators said troopers responded to Worcester Hwy South to Racetrack rd., around 11:20 a.m., where they found a 2011 Toytoa Camry has crashed into a wooden utility pole. The pole was knocked down and the Toyota had substantial front end damage.

Troopers said the driver, Sidney Eagle, 81, from Berlin, Md., was removed from the car and taken by Showell EMS to Atlantic General Hospital in critical condition. Eagle was later transferred to Peninsula Regional Medical Center where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation by the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Christopher Larmore at 410-632-1112.