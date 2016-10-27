Deputies Find Crack Cocaine After Arresting Salisbury Man

SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a man wanted on several warrants and found crack cocaine on him during the arrest.

Authorities said that on Oct. 22, a deputy saw Antoine Tilghman, who was wanted on three child support bench warrants, in the 900 block of Booth Street in Salisbury.

Deputies said after they took him into custody, they discovered Tilghman was carrying crack cocaine on him.

The deputy transported Tilghman to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner on the CDS charges. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Tilghman in the Wicomico County Detention Center in lieu of $7,500 bond.

Tilghman was detained on an additional bond of $1,000 for each of the three child support warrants.