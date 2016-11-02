Abused, Abandoned Cat Rescued by Queen Anne's County Shelter

The rubber band wound around Faith's neck left deep marks in her skin. (Photo: Chesapeake Cats & Dogs)

Faith is now on the road to recovery. (Photo: Chesapeake Cats & Dogs)

STEVENSVILLE, Md. - A cat found abandoned on the mid-shore and severely abused is now on the road to recovery.

Chesapeake Cats & Dogs in Stevensville got a call from the Caroline County Humane Society about the injured cat on Oct. 26. The shelter said she was found with a ruBBer band so tightly wound around her neck that it had left deep cuts in her skin, and it appeared the rubber band had been there for a long time.

Dr. Arion was able to cut the rubber band off and clean a wound in the cat's eye caused by getting shot with a bb gun.

With the new name "Faith," the cat is in foster care until she heals, at which point she will be up for adoption.

You can follow Faith’s recovery at Chesapeake Cats & Dogs’ website or Facebook page.