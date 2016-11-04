Maine Man Pleads Guilty to Raping Teen in Delaware

GEORGETOWN, Del.- A 36-year-old man from Dresden, Maine faces eight to 100 years in prison for raping a 14-year-old girl in a Delaware motel in 2015.

Delaware Deputy Attorney General John Donahue secured a guilty plea from James Allen to three counts of third-degree rape and one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

Authorities said that in February 2015, Allen was arrested when Delaware State Police troopers went to the Comfort Inn on U.S. Rt. 113 in Georgetown and found a girl who had been reported as a runaway. Allen said the two met on social media and agreed to meet in Delaware. Allen admitted to police that he engaged in sexual intercourse with the girl at the hotel.

Allen is scheduled for sentencing before Superior Court Judge Richard Stokes in January.